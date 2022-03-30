Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16 freehold Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

Detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids for the 16 units is available on www.chbonline.in
The residential Chandigarh Housing Board units can be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 16 commercial and residential units on freehold basis.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said, “E-tenders for 10 freehold commercial and six freehold residential properties can be submitted from 10 am on March 30 till 10 am on April 19. The bids will be opened soon after at 10.15 am.”

Detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids is available on www.chbonline.in. Garg said the residential units can be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

