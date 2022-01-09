Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1.6 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Telecom firm employee arrested
chandigarh news

1.6 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Telecom firm employee arrested

The police arrested a telecom firm employee, who had reported a ₹1.6 lakh robbery in Ludhiana, five days after the incident, after discovering that he himself staged the theft
The police arrested a telecom firm employee for staging a 1.6 lakh robbery in Ludhiana five days after the incident. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 06:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five days after the 1.6 lakh robbery from an employee of a telecom firm, the police have solved the case to find that the employee had himself orchestrated the robbery.

The accused Maninderjit Singh, 27, of Guru Nanak Nagar of Machhiwara and his aide Bhajan Singh, 31, of Ropar Road of Machhiwara have been arrested with 60,500 cash recovered from their possession.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at police station Koomkalan said on January 3, Maninderjit lodged a complaint stating that he works in a telecom company and used to collect cash from the market for his employer. While returning to the office after collecting 1.60 lakh cash from the market on his motorcycle, a motorcycle-borne man turned up near Sheria road and kicked his motorcycle following which he fell on the road, Thereafter, the accused snatched his cash, mobile phone and some documents and fled.

SHO said a case under Section 379-B of IPC was registered against the unidentified accused. During investigation, the police arrested Bhajan, who said that Maninderjit had hatched the conspiracy to make some easy money, following which the police also arrested him .

