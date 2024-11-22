Menu Explore
16 peddlers linked with Shahi Mahatma Gang held in Himachal’s Theog

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 22, 2024 06:30 AM IST

As part of ongoing investigations and crackdown against drug cartels, police arrested 16 members of the Shahi Mahatma Gang in Theog on Thursday.

The accused were arrested after further investigation into an FIR registered in Kotkhai in October after 470 gm of heroin was recovered from a Shahi Mahatma Gang member hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. (iStock)

The arrested are identified as Yashwant Singh, 53, Pradeep Chauhan, 25, Lalit Thakur, 29, Aman Negi, 24, Brij Mohan, 35, Ravesh, 32, Vijender Rawat, 35, Mohit Thakur, 25, Prashant Rathor, 30, Sahil Thakur, 29, Hitesh Thakur, 27, Harsh Dhanta, 29, Sarthak Sood, 27, Kunal Shadru, Jatin Thakur and Shreyas Mehta, 27, all hailing from Shimla district.

The accused were arrested after further investigation into an FIR registered in Kotkhai in October after 470 gm of heroin was recovered from a Shahi Mahatma Gang member hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. The kingpin Shahi Mahatma was arrested in October and the interstate drug racket was busted which was active in the Rohru-Chirgaon area for the past 3-4 years and involved drug money totalling 7-8 Crore. Police so far have arrested 62 persons from three drug syndicates operating in Shimla.

Follow Us On