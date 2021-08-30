Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
16 teams to compete in JP Atray memorial cricket meet

UT Cricket Association and CAG Delhi will clash with each other in the opening game at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Organisers of the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As many as 16 teams will compete in the 26th edition of the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup starting from September 1 at various venues in Chandigarh, Mohali and Mullanpur.

The UT Cricket Association and CAG Delhi will clash with each other in the opening game at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. This time, the final will be a day affair and will be played on September 12 in Mohali.

The teams have been divided into four pools. Pool A will include Bihar XI, PCA Colts, Players XI Delhi and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association teams. Pool B will have Chhattisgarh, Punjab Cricket Club, Uttar Pradesh, RBI Mumbai. Pool C will have UTCA, CAG Delhi, Baroda and Delhi Capital Development squad while Pool D will have teams like DDCA, Minerva Cricket Academy, Ranster Cricket Club Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Last year due to the pandemic, the JP Atray tournament could not take place. The winning team will fetch 2 lakh along with the Trident Cup. According to the organisers, all Covid protocols will be followed during the tournament.

