16 trains cancelled, several rerouted from Ambala division

At least 16 trains will remain cancelled, and several others will remain affected from March 17 to April 10 due to the repair of the washable apron and replacement of broken sleepers on platform number 7 of Ambala Cantonment railway station. (AP)

Officials said train no 14331/14332 (Delhi-Kalka-Delhi), 04589/04590 (Ambala Cantt-Kurukshetra-Ambala Cantt), 04584/04585(Ambala Cantt-Panipat-Ambala Cantt), 04579/04504 (Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt), 04504(Ludhiana-Ambala Cantt), 04578 (Ambala Cantt-Saharanpur), 04139/04140 (Kurukshetra-Ambala Cantt-Kurukshetra) and 04176 (Panipat-Ambala Cantt) will remain cancelled for the period of 25 days.

While train no 22429/22430 (Delhi- Pathankot-Delhi) will remain cancelled only on March 17, 04651/04652 (Amritsar- Jaynagar-Amritsar) will remain cancelled on March 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 and April 2, 5, 7 and 9.

Moreover, train no 12413/12414 (Ajmer- Jammu Tawi-Ajmer) Pooja Express will be diverted via Dhuri Jhakhal and Ludhiana, skipping stoppages at Karnal and Ambala Cantt for the full period of the traffic block.

Train no 12203/12204 (Saharasa-Amritsar) Garib Rath will be diverted via Dhuri Jhakhal and Ludhiana, skipping stoppages at Ambala Cantt and 14507/14508 (Delhi-Fazilka- Delhi) Intercity Express will be diverted via Kurukshetra, Narwana, Jahkhal, Dhuri and Ludhiana, skipping stoppages at Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Rajpura, Patiala & Nabha for 25 days.

