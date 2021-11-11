Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16- year- old raped, impregnated in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

16- year- old raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

The Class-10 student is four months pregnant; she was allegedly raped by a migrant worker in the middle of the night at her house in Ludhiana.
The victim’s pregnancy and rape came to light after she was taken to a hospital in Ludhiana after she complained of acute stomach ache.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A migrant worker was booked for raping, threatening and impregnating a Class-10 student.

The victim is four months pregnant and undergoing treatment at the one-stop centre of the civil hospital. The matter came to light after the 16-year-old victim complained of a severe stomach ache. When she was taken to a clinic, it was found that she was four months pregnant.

The victim’s mother said that Lal Bahadur had barged into her daughter’s room late at night and threatened to kill her. He raped her and fled. The victim remained quiet because she was scared.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP