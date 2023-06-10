16,000 undergrad seats up for grabs at Chandigarh colleges as admissions begin

The UT education department on Friday launched the joint prospectus for admissions to city-based government and government-aided colleges.

As per the prospectus, a total of 16,045 seats are available for UG courses and 3,405 seats for PG courses at Chandigarh colleges. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses will be centralised through the portal http://dhe.chd.gov.in, where applicants need to apply by June 22.

Those for postgraduate (PG) courses will be non-centralised, wherein respective colleges will process the applications individually through their websites. Last date to apply for PG courses is July 24.

As per the prospectus, a total of 16,045 seats are available for UG courses and 3,405 seats for PG courses. Besides, there are 810 seats for PG diploma courses and 240 seats for UG diploma courses. As many as 2,310 seats are also up for grabs for add-on and career-oriented courses.

These seats are the combined total for both government and aided colleges. Some of these seats are subject to approval by Panjab University (PU) and availability of faculty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Online seat allotment for UG courses will start at 10 am on July 5 for the general pool and at 10 am on July 6 for reserved categories. For BBA, BCA and BCom courses, seats will be allotted from July 11.

For PG courses, including MA, MCom, MSc and PG diplomas, the admission process will start from August 7. Forms can be submitted from July 10.

Detailed instructions regarding how to apply are available in the prospectus.

Of the 11 colleges participating in the joint admissions, five are government institutions — Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11; PGGCG, Sector 42; PGGC, Sector 46; and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other six are privately managed — DAV College, Sector 10; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26; Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College, Sector 32; Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36; and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45.

Academic calendar released

The academic calendar for the 2023-2024 academic session has also been released. Classes for UG courses will commence on July 21 and for PG classes on August 16.

End semester exams for Term 1 for UG classes will start on November 27 and December 1 for PG classes. Classes for ongoing UG and PG batches will also commence on July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON