Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16-year-old bike taxi customer killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

16-year-old bike taxi customer killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

The teenager had booked the bike taxi to reach home in Manimajra, Chandigarh, after returning from Rajasthan on a bus, said police
The victim, Dev, 16, a resident of Old Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, was dragged for several metres as the motorcycle got stuck under the heavy vehicle, before its driver sped away. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 16-year-old boy, riding a bike taxi to reach home after returning from Rajasthan, was killed after a truck rammed into the two-wheeler near the Railway Station traffic lights on Friday.

The victim, Dev, a resident of Old Indira Colony, Manimajra, was dragged for several metres as the motorcycle got stuck under the heavy vehicle, before its driver sped away.

The bike taxi driver, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 29, was also injured.

Kumar told the police that Dev had booked the bike taxi through InDriver from Tribune Chowk to reach home after arriving from Rajasthan on a bus. During their commute, a truck loaded with gas cylinders hit his motorcycle from behind.

The injured were shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where Dev was referred to PGIMER. But he died during treatment.

Onlookers managed to jot down the truck’s registration number as PB-13AB-4594. Police have launched a search for its driver after booking him under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

RELATED STORIES

Woman hit by truck dies

Mohali A woman, injured in a hit-and-run accident in Zirakpur on Thursday, succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The victim, Shindo Devi, was crossing the road with her husband, Manesar, after visiting a doctor, when she was hit by a canter truck near McDonald’s in Zirakpur.

Devi was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she died on Friday.

Following Manesar’s complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC. The couple had been living in an under-construction building in Zirakpur for two months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Domestic help nabbed for theft at Chandigarh house

Hilal Rather joins Peoples Conference

PUTA elections:Three file nominations for president’s post

Chandigarh: Snatchers flee with woman’s gold chain, teen’s mobile phones
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP