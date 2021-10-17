16-year-old bike taxi customer killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

A 16-year-old boy, riding a bike taxi to reach home after returning from Rajasthan, was killed after a truck rammed into the two-wheeler near the Railway Station traffic lights on Friday.

The victim, Dev, a resident of Old Indira Colony, Manimajra, was dragged for several metres as the motorcycle got stuck under the heavy vehicle, before its driver sped away.

The bike taxi driver, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 29, was also injured.

Kumar told the police that Dev had booked the bike taxi through InDriver from Tribune Chowk to reach home after arriving from Rajasthan on a bus. During their commute, a truck loaded with gas cylinders hit his motorcycle from behind.

The injured were shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where Dev was referred to PGIMER. But he died during treatment.

Onlookers managed to jot down the truck’s registration number as PB-13AB-4594. Police have launched a search for its driver after booking him under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

Woman hit by truck dies

Mohali A woman, injured in a hit-and-run accident in Zirakpur on Thursday, succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The victim, Shindo Devi, was crossing the road with her husband, Manesar, after visiting a doctor, when she was hit by a canter truck near McDonald’s in Zirakpur.

Devi was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she died on Friday.

Following Manesar’s complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC. The couple had been living in an under-construction building in Zirakpur for two months.