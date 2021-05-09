16-year-old girl eloping to Amritsar with cousin rescued at Ludhiana railway station

A 16-year-old Bathinda girl, who was allegedly eloping to Amritsar with her cousin, was rescued at the Ludhiana railway station on Friday evening.

The teen and her 21-year-old cousin were intercepted by a team of the Childine helpline deputed at the station, following which the Bathinda police were informed.

“Both the girl and the man belong to Bathinda. Presenting themselves as siblings, they approached the Childline team for help in getting tickets for Amritsar. The girl tried to mislead the team saying she was 19 years old,” said Kulwinder Singh Dangon, co-ordinator, Childline, Ludhiana railway station.

But, the team was able to verify her real age as 16 and established the man accompanying her was her maternal uncle’s son. Their parents and the police in Bathinda were informed, Dangon added.

As the girl was not feeling safe in returning home with her parents, the child welfare committee sent her to the Children’s Home at Dham Talwandi Khurd, while her cousin was handed over to the police.