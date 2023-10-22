16-year-old raped by neighbour in Kharar

A 21-year-old youth was booked for allegedly raping his 16-year-old neighbour in Kharar, on Friday.

A 21-year-old youth was booked for allegedly raping his 16-year-old neighbour in Kharar, on Friday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter and the accused are friends and have known each other for long.

Last Monday, a male friend of the accused had come to their house and told her daughter that the accused had met with an accident. Following this, the complainant’s daughter went to meet him at his house. But when she reached there, the accused allegedly raped her and later dropped her near VR Punjab Mall in Kharar.

Based on her complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Kharar city police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON