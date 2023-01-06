17 leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party return to Congress in reverse exodus

Within months of joining the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), former colleagues and senior politicians have deserted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s newly-formed political outfit.

As many as 17 leaders, who were former Congressmen and had joined Ghulam Nabi Azad a couple of months ago, rejoined the Grand Old Party at an event in New Delhi.

While Azad’s party leadership claimed that the exits will not have any impact on the new party, political analysts say it could send a wrong signal about a political outfit that is still in its infancy.

Among the 17 leaders who rejoined Congress today were former deputy CM Tara Chand, ex-minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed and ex-member of the legislative assembly Balwan Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Tara Chand said leaving Congress was the biggest mistake of his life, adding, “Congress gave me everything and leaving it under the influence of friendship was a great mistake.”

The re-entry of these leaders into the Congress is believed to give a boost to the party right ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the union territory later this month.

Democratic Azad Party was formed in September after Azad quit Congress amid growing differences with the central leadership. Many senior Congress leaders followed Azad into his party fold, but have since deserted Azad.

“This is not a good omen for Azad’s party and leaders leaving the party is an indication that the party is losing its plot vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir,” said Farooq Ahmad a political analyst.

Returnees lost their constituencies in the delimitation: Azad

Azad, reacting on the exit of leaders, however, wished them well, adding, “The people who rejoined Congress had lost their constituencies in the delimitation exercise. Being old colleagues, I gave them good posts in my party despite knowing that they can’t contest elections. The party now they joined aren’t aware that they have already lost their constituencies.”

Former legislator and DAP district president Shoiab Lone, said that the party couldn’t offer them big posts. “This could be the reason for leaving the party. Their departure won’t have any impact on our party.”

Another party leader, Omar Kakroo expressed similar views about these leaders, saying, “The new party was established by Azad sahib with the mission for people of J&K not for personal choices of the leaders for their personal benefits. Only those who don’t see benefits are leaving the party.”

Expect more defections: Cong

Reacting to the developments, Congress spokesperson Sheikh Amir said these leaders felt cheated by Azad, who portrayed wrong notions about Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

“More leaders are returning to the party during Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and Azad’s party will be finished,” he added.

