1,710 doses of Covid vaccine stolen from Jind Civil Hospital

As many as 1,710 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, comprising 440 doses of Covaxin and 1,270 of Covishield, were stolen from the Civil Hospital in Jind at 12.44am on Thursday.

Police said two men were caught on CCTV, breaking into the hospital’s store past midnight. “We have studied the footage in which the two men are seeing breaking into three locks to reach the vaccine stock,” the spokesman said.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said: “It seems the thieves came to steal Remdesivir, the medicine to treat Covid-19, but took away the vaccines.”

Dr Manjeet Singh claimed that despite the theft, there was no shortage of vaccine.

“We have 1,650 doses of vaccine and will be getting new stock by this evening,” he said.

Sheela Devi, the store in-charge, said that a sanitation worker called her up on Thursday morning to report that the lock of the store was broken.