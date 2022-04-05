172 terrorists still active in Jammu and Kashmir, 78 are foreigners

The Indian Army’s Northern Command on Monday stated that 172 terrorists were still active in Jammu and Kashmir and 78 of them were foreign mercenaries.

The figures released by the Northern Command for the first quarter of 2022 from January to March brought to the fore that out of 172 terrorists operative in the union territory 156 were in Kashmir and only 16 were active in Jammu region.

Out of 156 terrorists in Kashmir, 77 were foreign terrorists and the remaining 79 were local ultras. South of Pir Panjal, which is Jammu region, the number of local terrorists stood at 14 and foreign mercenaries at two.

According to the data provided by the Northern Command spokesperson, Col Abhinav navneet, the union territory till March had 93 local terrorists and 79 foreign terrorists, terrorists of 172, which in other words meant that nearly 46 percent of the total terrorists active in J&K are “foreign” terrorists, sent by Pakistan to fuel terrorism in the region.

The data further revealed that terrorists carried out 27 attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year in the first quarter. It also recorded eight incidents of atrocities on hapless civilians. The graphics also reflected a dip in the number of youth joining terror outfits.

The first quarter showed that only 15 have joined terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir in a striking contrast to what was a single day figures during peak terrorism.

While no terrorist surrendered before the forces in the first quarters, security forces, however, recovered 23 weapons that were provided by Pakistan and its agencies.

The security forces on Sunday foiled an attempt in Poonch district and had recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shaped gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shaped gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shaped gun and four Chinese pistol rounds.

The first quarter also recorded a steep decline in infiltration bids on the 744-km-long LoC.

Army foiled an infiltration bid south of Pir Panjal and eliminated (killing intruder) another north of Pir Panjal in Kashmir.

However, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the LoC in Nowshera killing one of the terrorists.

Much to the relief of villagers on either side of the border peace remained intact since February 25 last year and the first quarter of 2022 also remained calm as there was not a single ceasefire violation recorded during the period.

Both India and Pakistan had renewed their mutually brokered truce deal on February 25 last year and as a result villagers on either side are reaping rich dividends of peace.

