Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.75 lakh saplings through fiscal to help Chandigarh get greener
chandigarh news

1.75 lakh saplings through fiscal to help Chandigarh get greener

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore releases Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2021-22, prepared by the forest and wildlife department
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Chandigarh has preserved 46% of its geographical area under forest and green cover, as per officials. (Representational photo)

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday rolled out an action plan to plant 1,75,000 saplings in the city in this fiscal.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore released Greening Chandigarh ‘Action Plan 2021-22’, prepared by the forest and wildlife department, and a short film on Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary at the Raj Bhavan here. This was done on the eve of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

As part of the greening plan, the plantation target assigned to the forest department is 75,000 saplings, to horticulture wing 40,000 and to the municipal corporation 60,000, alongside free distribution of saplings to the public. Last year’s target of 2.55 lakh was surpassed by planting 2.83 lakh saplings across the city.

Badnore appreciated the work done by the departments and said that the people of Chandigarh, who are traditionally nature lovers, would whole-heartedly support and participate in the endeavour of the forest department in preserving the ecological wealth of the city.

Adviser to the administrator, Manoj Parida added that in the recent years, global warming has been showing its adverse effects, and due to this, the importance of trees has been understood and acknowledged manifold.

Chief conservator of forests, Debendra Dalai said Chandigarh boasts of having preserved 46% of its geographical area under forest and green cover. To increase it further, the action plan (2021-22) was prepared for implementation by all the greening agencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP