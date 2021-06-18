1.75 lakh saplings through fiscal to help Chandigarh get greener

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday rolled out an action plan to plant 1,75,000 saplings in the city in this fiscal.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore released Greening Chandigarh ‘Action Plan 2021-22’, prepared by the forest and wildlife department, and a short film on Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary at the Raj Bhavan here. This was done on the eve of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

As part of the greening plan, the plantation target assigned to the forest department is 75,000 saplings, to horticulture wing 40,000 and to the municipal corporation 60,000, alongside free distribution of saplings to the public. Last year’s target of 2.55 lakh was surpassed by planting 2.83 lakh saplings across the city.

Badnore appreciated the work done by the departments and said that the people of Chandigarh, who are traditionally nature lovers, would whole-heartedly support and participate in the endeavour of the forest department in preserving the ecological wealth of the city.

Adviser to the administrator, Manoj Parida added that in the recent years, global warming has been showing its adverse effects, and due to this, the importance of trees has been understood and acknowledged manifold.

Chief conservator of forests, Debendra Dalai said Chandigarh boasts of having preserved 46% of its geographical area under forest and green cover. To increase it further, the action plan (2021-22) was prepared for implementation by all the greening agencies.