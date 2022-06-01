17-year-old fan of Moose Wala attempts suicide at Mohali village

Upset over the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a 17-year-old boy tried to end his life at his house in Jandpur village, Mohali, police said on Tuesday.

According to the teenager’s father, who is a labourer, since the death of the singer on Sunday, his son had stopped talking and kept denying food. On Tuesday, he consumed a floor cleaning liquid at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the teenager was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by his family and was stated to be critical.

A Class-10 dropout, his son always wore T-shirts with photographs of Moose Wala and listened to his songs only, the father said.