17-year-old fan of Moose Wala attempts suicide at Mohali village

According to the teenager’s father, since the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, his son had stopped talking and kept denying food; on Tuesday, he consumed a floor cleaning liquid at home to end his life
Mohali police said the teenager was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by his family and was stated to be critical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Upset over the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a 17-year-old boy tried to end his life at his house in Jandpur village, Mohali, police said on Tuesday.

According to the teenager’s father, who is a labourer, since the death of the singer on Sunday, his son had stopped talking and kept denying food. On Tuesday, he consumed a floor cleaning liquid at home.

Police said the teenager was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by his family and was stated to be critical.

A Class-10 dropout, his son always wore T-shirts with photographs of Moose Wala and listened to his songs only, the father said.

