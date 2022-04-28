Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari

even days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday.
The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The victim’s father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.”

The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

