17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari

Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday.

The victim’s father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.”

The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).