17-yr-old boy booked for circulating obscene photos of minor girl in Jind

Jind police have booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly circulating obscene pictures and videos of a 15-year-old girl, living in the same colony. Jind police have booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly circulating obscene pictures and videos of a 15-year-old girl, living in the same colony. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that a 17-year-old boy staying in the same locality befriended her daughter on Instagram.

“The accused had somehow sought obscene pictures and videos from my daughter a few days ago. Then he circulated the pictures and videos on Instagram and my daughter did not inform us because of fear. On April 6, she told us about the incident,” the girl’s mother added.

Inspector Ishwar Singh of Narwana city police station said that the accused boy has been booked under section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 67-B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. He said that they will apprehend the boy and interrogate him.