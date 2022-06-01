Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 17-yr-old found behind wheel in Ludhiana, father booked
chandigarh news

17-yr-old found behind wheel in Ludhiana, father booked

After a 17-year-old boy was caught driving a car on Monday, police registered a case against his father and impounded the vehicle.
The minor’s father, Ashwani Narula of Upkar Nagar, was booked under Section 5 (no owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle shall cause or permit any person who does not satisfy provisions of the act to drive the vehicle) of the Motor Vehicles Act. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a 17-year-old boy was caught driving a car on Monday, police registered a case against his father and impounded the vehicle.

The underage driver was found at the wheel during checking at the Ladhowal Bypass. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bikramjit Singh said, “I stopped a Maruti Suzuki Swift car for checking and found a minor on the driving seat. He did not have a licence. The 17-year-old said his parents knew that he drives.”

The minor’s father, Ashwani Narula of Upkar Nagar, was booked under Section 5 (no owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle shall cause or permit any person who does not satisfy provisions of the act to drive the vehicle) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP