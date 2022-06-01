17-yr-old found behind wheel in Ludhiana, father booked

After a 17-year-old boy was caught driving a car on Monday, police registered a case against his father and impounded the vehicle.

The underage driver was found at the wheel during checking at the Ladhowal Bypass. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bikramjit Singh said, “I stopped a Maruti Suzuki Swift car for checking and found a minor on the driving seat. He did not have a licence. The 17-year-old said his parents knew that he drives.”

The minor’s father, Ashwani Narula of Upkar Nagar, was booked under Section 5 (no owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle shall cause or permit any person who does not satisfy provisions of the act to drive the vehicle) of the Motor Vehicles Act.