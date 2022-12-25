Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 booked for drunk driving in Chandigarh

Published on Dec 25, 2022

Traffic police on the intervening night of December 23-24 booked18 persons for drunk driving including seven vehicles impounded

Keeping in view of the increasing number of fatal and non-fatal accidents on the roads of Chandigarh during night, the police setup four anti-drunken check post on the different locations in the city. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Keeping in view of the increasing number of fatal and non-fatal accidents on the roads of Chandigarh during night, the police setup four anti-drunken check post on the different locations in the city.

On these special check post, police were instructed to follow safety guidelines meticulously. Furthermore, the drive against drunk driving will continue in future for safety and benefit of general public on road.

