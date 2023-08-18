Rohtak: 18 awarded life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

A local court in Bhiwani on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to 18 persons in a murder case in Badesra village that took place in 2017.

Additional district and sessions judge Rajni Yadav convicted 18 persons in the Baljeet murder case and sentenced them to life term imprisonment. The convicts have been identified as Satbir, Jagmat, Sonu, Ravinder, Kapoor, Sudhir, Wazir, Lehna, Balwan, Pawan, Parmod, Anand, Naresh, Rajbir, Virender, Jagdeep, Ajit and Pawan.

According to a spokesman of Bhiwani police, a person named Baljeet was shot dead by a faction led by Anand, alias Ballu, and others, which triggered a series of bloody clashes between two factions that had claimed six lives.

The clashes started when Baljeet filed an RTI application about the educational qualifications of Anand’s wife Sudesh who was the sarpanch of the village. Her marksheet was found fake which led to an enmity and bloody feud.

