18 devotees hurt as pick-up truck rams into tree in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 31, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Eighteen devotees, including women and kids, were injured as a pick-up mini truck rammed into a tree on Jagadhari-Poanta Sahib national highway in Yamunanagar on Thursday, while they were returning from a temple in Saharanpur.

The damaged pick-up truck in which the victims were travelling. (HT Photo)

The accident took place on the highway near Bhilpura village of Chhachhrauli town, almost 20 kilometres from the district headquarters. All injured belong to the same colony from Gadholi area of the district and were taken to the trauma centre of the district civil hospital for treatment.

The relatives of the injured believe that the driver, who is also among those injured, had dozed-off while driving, leading to the mishap.

Ravi Kumar, a colony resident, said around 25 of his neighbours had gone to pay obeisance at Shakambhari Devi Temple on the last day of Navratri festival and had left home on Wednesday evening.

Chhachhrauli station in-charge, sub-inspector Bhupender Singh said, “The driver lost balance of the vehicle and hit the tree. Most of the injuries are minor. No statement has been received and no case has been registered so far.”

