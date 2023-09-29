Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 Haryana farmers face heat for stubble burning

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 29, 2023 07:44 PM IST

14 farmers in Haryana’s Kurukshetra told to pay ₹35,000 fine while four in Karnal have been booked for stubble burning

Eighteen farmers from Karnal and Kurukshetra districts are facing the heat for burning paddy stubble despite a ban.

Haryana government has allocated 28.23 crore for crop waste management over 3 lakh acres under paddy in Kurukshetra to tackle stubble burning. (HT File)

As per information, 14 farmers in Kurukshetra have been slapped with a fine of 35,000 while four farmers in Karnal have been booked stubble burning.

The farmers in Karnal were booked after the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) traced five incidents of farm fires in Gharaunda block.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma said strict directions have been issued to the field staff for immediate action against the errant farmers. He said the state government has allocated 28.23 crore for crop waste management over 3 lakh acres under paddy in the district. The DC said officials have been directed keep a vigil from 11am to 5pm and report to higher authorities if they find farmers burning crop waste.

kurukshetra karnal farmers
