18 Haryana farmers face heat for stubble burning

Eighteen farmers from Karnal and Kurukshetra districts are facing the heat for burning paddy stubble despite a ban.

Haryana government has allocated ₹ 28.23 crore for crop waste management over 3 lakh acres under paddy in Kurukshetra to tackle stubble burning. (HT File)

As per information, 14 farmers in Kurukshetra have been slapped with a fine of ₹35,000 while four farmers in Karnal have been booked stubble burning.

The farmers in Karnal were booked after the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) traced five incidents of farm fires in Gharaunda block.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma said strict directions have been issued to the field staff for immediate action against the errant farmers. He said the state government has allocated ₹28.23 crore for crop waste management over 3 lakh acres under paddy in the district. The DC said officials have been directed keep a vigil from 11am to 5pm and report to higher authorities if they find farmers burning crop waste.

