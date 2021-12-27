18 more test Covid positive in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as 18 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in tricity on Sunday, a day after it reported a five-month high of 36 cases.

The maximum, 10, cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by six from Panchkula and two from Mohali. However, no Covid-related fatality was reported on the day.

In Mohali, both cases were reported from Dera Bassi. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 32, 33, 42, 43 and 48. The infected people in Panchkula are residents of MDC-4 and Sector 20.

The tricity active caseload was 209 on Sunday, with as many as 101 patients still infected in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 53 in Panchkula.

‘Health authorities to collect samples from BSF camp on Monday’

On Saturday, 15 jawans of BSF Lakhanur campus had tested positive for Covid-19. However on Sunday, health authorities couldn’t collect the samples of other personnel from the camp as most of the healthcare staff from National Health Mission is on protest.

“The camp has already been converted into a containment zone. The samples will be collected and tested on Monday,” said Dr Girish Dogra, district immunisation officer, Mohali, adding that some of the healthcare staff is on protest while some had their weekly off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Panchkula re-imposed several restrictions amid the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. According to orders issued by the District Magistrate, there will be a complete ban on movement from 11 pm to 5 am in the district. They have also made it mandatory for only fully vaccinated people to enter offices of public dealing.