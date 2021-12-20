Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18 schools with increased enrolment to be upgraded in Ludhiana
18 schools with increased enrolment to be upgraded in Ludhiana

As many as 18 schools,which have witnessed an increase in enrolment, have been upgraded in Ludhiana, under the Cabinet’s nod to upgrade 229 government schools in Punjab that includes 83 government high schools (GHS), 100 government middle schools (GMS) and 46 government primary schools (GPS).
Seven high schools, eight middle schools and three primary school have been upgraded in Ludhiana owing to their increase in enrolment (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:47 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

With the Cabinet giving the nod to upgrade 229 government schools across the state, the state education department has upgraded 18 schools in the district, which have witnessed an increase in enrolment.

As many as 83 government high schools (GHS), 100 government middle schools (GMS) and 46 government primary schools (GPS), have been upgraded across the state.

The seven high schools upgraded to senior secondary schools in the district include Ragveer Singh Freedom Fighter GHS, Amloh Road, Khanna; GHS, Aliwal; GHS Haibowal Kalan; GHS Nagra; GHS Sunet; GHS Barewal Awana; and GHS Jassowal .

Eight middle schools – GMS, Ratanheri; GMS, Madhepur, GMS, Kalal Majra, GMS, Housing Board Colony, GMS, Billanwali Chhapri, GMS, Jassian, GMS, Garhi and GMS, Mohi – have been made high schools, while GPS, Bhikhi Khatra; GPS, Tugal; and GPS, Jodhan, made the cut among primary schools.

Schools lack staff, infra: Teachers

While officials in the local education department say development and increased enrolment has led to the schools being upgraded, many of the selected schools are grappling staff and infrastructure shortage.

Case in point, GHS, Sunet enrolled 127 students in Class 10 this year, taking its student count to 1,358. However, the school lacks the infrastructure to accommodate the students as was seen during the board exams when students had to take the exam on the floor in the extreme cold.

A teacher at GHS Barewal Awana, whose enrolment has increased to 1321, said, “We are short of staff. Increasing enrolment, without hiring more teachers is not a smart move.”

Upgrade need of the hour: DEO

Meanwhile, district education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra said, “The upgrade was the need of the hour as enrolment in government schools has increased during the ongoing session. Government schools have become smart schools and the schools in the district are providing quality education.”

Government school principal Davinder Singh Chhina says since the education system is getting streamlined and digitised, government schools have become the first choice for parents. “A large number of students migrated from private schools to the government schools, not just because of a lack of financial resources, but also because they knew that government schools are providing quality education,” Chhina said.

