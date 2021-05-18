18+ vax launched in HP: 31% residents vaccinated, no vials wasted, says Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a statewide vaccination drive for people in the 18 to 44 age bracket here on Monday.

Approximately 31 lakh residents will be inoculated in the third phase of vaccination across the hill state. So far, 21,090 people have booked a slot on the CoWIN portal. As jabs to the 18 plus group will only be administered each Tuesday and Thursday, the next four dates of vaccination for the age bracket are May 20, 24, 27 and 31. Slots for the May 20 session will become visible on the application on May 18.

1 lakh vials available

Asking the masses, particularly those in rural areas, to get the jab, the CM said, “Around 1,00,700 vials are available across 213 vaccination centres in the state. Hundred people will be vaccinated every day in each centre. So far, we have vaccinated 31% of the population. We are among the few states that have ensured 0% vaccine wastage.”

He was speaking at the sidelines of an event organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Chotta Shimla. A total of 21,50,353 shots have been administered to the people of the state, the CM said.

A good number of youngsters showed up on the first day of the vaccination drive. Shailja Pathania, a housewife. “We appreciate the efforts of the government as vaccination is the only way to protect us against the deadly virus “ said Shailja Pathania, a housewife.

Enthusiasm ran high among the youngsters. “I was nervous about receiving the first dose, but it went well. I appeal all youngsters on my age group to get themselves vaccinated,” said Shivangi Thakur, 18, a student.

The vaccination drive for health workers in the state had been launched on January 16, for frontline workers on February 2, for the ‘60 plus’ group and those aged between 45 and 60 with comorbidities on March 1 and for the 45 plus group on April 1.

90% patients in home isolation

Virtually interacting with accredited social health activist (Asha) workers across the state, the CM urged them to ensure better coordination with Covid patients in home isolation so that their health condition could be monitored better.

“Delay in shifting the Covid patients in home isolation to hospitals is one of the major causes for fatalities in the state. Since around 90% of Covid patients in the state are in home isolation, ASHA workers are the bridge between the patients and health department.”

Govt concealing data: Cong chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore has expressed concern over the slow pace of the vaccination programme in the state. He asked that the government ramp up testing and the pace of vaccination for all eligible groups.

Rathore said, “At the moment, the government is getting a large amount of relief material as well as money from abroad. The government should disclose where the money and the relief material is being used.The government is hiding figures pertaining to the pandemic.”

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a statewide vaccination drive for people in the 18 to 44 age bracket here on Monday. Approximately 31 lakh residents will be inoculated in the third phase of vaccination across the hill state. So far, 21,090 people have booked a slot on the CoWIN portal. As jabs to the 18 plus group will only be administered each Tuesday and Thursday, the next four dates of vaccination for the age bracket are May 20, 24, 27 and 31. Slots for the May 20 session will become visible on the application on May 18. 1 lakh vials available Asking the masses, particularly those in rural areas, to get the jab, the CM said, “Around 1,00,700 vials are available across 213 vaccination centres in the state. Hundred people will be vaccinated every day in each centre. So far, we have vaccinated 31% of the population. We are among the few states that have ensured 0% vaccine wastage.” He was speaking at the sidelines of an event organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Chotta Shimla. A total of 21,50,353 shots have been administered to the people of the state, the CM said. A good number of youngsters showed up on the first day of the vaccination drive. Shailja Pathania, a housewife. “We appreciate the efforts of the government as vaccination is the only way to protect us against the deadly virus “ said Shailja Pathania, a housewife. Enthusiasm ran high among the youngsters. “I was nervous about receiving the first dose, but it went well. I appeal all youngsters on my age group to get themselves vaccinated,” said Shivangi Thakur, 18, a student. The vaccination drive for health workers in the state had been launched on January 16, for frontline workers on February 2, for the ‘60 plus’ group and those aged between 45 and 60 with comorbidities on March 1 and for the 45 plus group on April 1. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Inapt Covid behaviour, virulent strains behind sudden spike in deaths in Jammu:Experts J&K’s grimmest day yet as virus claims 73 Aspiring teachers gherao Punjab school education minister’s residence in Sangrur Vaccination vexation: Contradictory messages leave J&K’s 45+ group baffled 90% patients in home isolation Virtually interacting with accredited social health activist (Asha) workers across the state, the CM urged them to ensure better coordination with Covid patients in home isolation so that their health condition could be monitored better. “Delay in shifting the Covid patients in home isolation to hospitals is one of the major causes for fatalities in the state. Since around 90% of Covid patients in the state are in home isolation, ASHA workers are the bridge between the patients and health department.” Govt concealing data: Cong chief Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore has expressed concern over the slow pace of the vaccination programme in the state. He asked that the government ramp up testing and the pace of vaccination for all eligible groups. Rathore said, “At the moment, the government is getting a large amount of relief material as well as money from abroad. The government should disclose where the money and the relief material is being used.The government is hiding figures pertaining to the pandemic.”