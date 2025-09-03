185 days on, Punjab’s anti-drug campaign sees over 28,000 arrests

On the 185th day of the Punjab government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, state police carried out raids at 359 locations, resulting in the arrest of 95 drug smugglers and registration of 64 FIRs across the state. Punjab Police carried out raids at 359 locations on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of 95 drug smugglers and registration of 64 FIRs across the state. (HT File)

With these arrests, the total number of drug smugglers nabbed since the campaign began has reached 28,025.

During Tuesday’s operation, police recovered 433 grams of heroin, 29 kg of poppy husk, 910 intoxicant tablets or capsules, and ₹3.5 lakh in drug money from the arrested individuals. The statewide crackdown was carried out on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 150 police teams, comprising 1,200 personnel and supervised by 78 gazetted officers, were deployed for the raids. He added that 381 suspicious individuals were also checked during the day-long operation.