18.6mm rain cools down Chandigarh, but leaves roads inundated

The 18.6mm rain on Monday caused the mercury to plunge to 27.7°C, six degrees below normal.

Monday’s maximum temperature was the lowest since May 19, when it was recorded at 27.4°C. Data for whether any record for the lowest maximum temperature in July has been broken wasn’t readily available with the IMD.

While there was 18.6mm rain at the Sector 39 observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at the Chandigarh International Airport there was 55mm rain. More rain is likely on Tuesday.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “During monsoon it is common to see different parts of the city get different amounts of rainfall. Similar conditions will continue on Tuesday, but Wednesday onwards, only light rain is expected.”

The minimum temperature also went down from 30.2°C on Sunday to 26.3°C on Monday, but was still three degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the weather department has forecast that the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature may drop further to 25°C.

Waterlogging complaints pour in

While the rain was mostly at a pleasant pace, several city areas were still left inundated. Industrial Area, Phase 2, was the worst hit as the water under the Railway Bridge reached up to waist level.

In Manimajra also, several streets were left waterlogged. Complaints were received from northern sectors as well, with waterlogging experienced along Madhya Marg in Sector 8 and at the Sector 20/21 roundabout.

Power cuts hit professionals working from home

Power cuts through the day also left residents harried, especially professionals working from home owing to the pandemic.

Savita Dhawan of Sector 64, Mohali, said, “It’s sheer harassment when the internet drops right between a meeting. Even if there is back up, it takes time to reconnect and by that time, the narrative gets lost.”

Panchkula resident Mayank Gautam said, “Sudden power cuts are routine during the rainy season, without any consideration for people working from home. Owning an inverter isn’t enough for long outages, so I am planning to buy a generator for a better solution.”