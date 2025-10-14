187 kg cannabis seized from 2 cars in Patiala, five held

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ludhiana zonal unit, on Monday recovered 187 kg cannabis from two cars near Shambhu border toll plaza on the national highway in Patiala. During a thorough search, officers recovered 111 packets — 59 from one vehicle and 52 from the other — each wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape and hidden inside specially designed compartments in the cars’ floors. (HT)

According to officials, the operation was carried out following specific intelligence indicating that two cars would be transporting contraband items in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During a thorough search, officers recovered 111 packets — 59 from one vehicle and 52 from the other — each wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape and hidden inside specially designed compartments in the cars’ floors. The vehicles were seized and their five occupants were arrested.

The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth around ₹56 lakh in the illicit market.

A senior DRI officer said, “This seizure highlights the agency’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and curbing the movement of narcotics through interstate routes. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the contraband.”

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), functioning under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), ministry of finance, is India’s apex anti-smuggling agency. It plays a key role in detecting and preventing the smuggling of narcotics, wildlife items and other contraband, while also tackling commercial frauds and customs duty evasion.