18-crore ‘online gaming’ scam busted, 8 arrested in Kharar

In a major crackdown, the Mohali cyber crime police have busted an online gaming fraud worth ₹18 crore and arrested eight accused involved in the racket. The gang, operating out of Kharar, allegedly duped people across the country by luring them with fake promises of high returns through an online gaming platform. According to SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, the gang created a fraudulent website, www.allpanelexch.com, to trap victims. (iStock)

The arrested accused are identified as Pankaj Goswami, Bhaven Kumar Ulke, Gurpreet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Nikhil Kumar, Ajay, Harsh Kumar and Ritesh Majhi. They are undergraduates and graduates.

According to SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, the gang created a fraudulent website, www.allpanelexch.com, to trap victims. They circulated doctored WhatsApp messages showing fake earnings and offered incentives to create user IDs. Once the victims registered, they were persuaded to invest large amounts through multiple bank accounts under the guise of gaming profits.

Following intelligence inputs, cyber police teams led by DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi carried out raids at several residential locations in Kharar, including Koiyaan City Homes, Gillco Valley, and Royal Apartments. During the operation, officials arrested eight individuals and seized five laptops, 51 mobile phones, 70 SIM cards, 127 bank ATM cards, and ₹2.5 lakh in cash.

The accused allegedly ran their operation from two rented flats in Kharar. Investigations have identified Vijay, the suspected mastermind, who remains absconding. A notice has been issued in his name, and efforts are underway to trace him.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act at the Mohali Cyber Crime Police Station. The arrested accused belong to various states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

Police have issued a public advisory warning citizens to stay cautious while dealing with online gaming or investment platforms. Authorities have urged people not to share sensitive personal or financial information without proper verification.