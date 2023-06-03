18-year-old killed as bike rams into bus in Ambala

An 18-year-old boy returning from his cricket practice was killed after he rammed his motorcycle into a Haryana Roadways bus on the Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Aayush Rana, a resident of Nanehra village, Ambala. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Aayush Rana, a resident of Nanehra village, Ambala. Rana was returning home after practising cricket at MM University, Sadhopur village, when the accident took place near Baldev Nagar. The bus was headed from the Ambala depot to Delhi.

His friend Arpit Varma, who was riding pillion, said they had left the academy around 5.20 pm. “On reaching the Baldev Nagar flyover, a bus was moving ahead of us and we were riding at some distance. The driver suddenly turned left without any indicator. Our motorcycle hit the bus and Rana’s head smashed into it, causing us to fall on the road,” Verma told the police.

After the accident, the bus driver stopped and checked on the boys, but later fled leaving his vehicle behind. Rana was taken to Healing Touch Hospital, where doctors referred him to the district civil hospital, but he was declared dead.

Police said on Verma’s complaint, a case was registered against the bus driver, Ravinder Kumar, under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Baldev Nagar police station. An autopsy was conducted on Friday and the body was handed over to the family for last rites. The driver remains absconding.