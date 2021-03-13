18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali

Four youths kidnapped an 18-year-old girl at gunpoint from her house in Kandala village on Saturday morning.

Her father identified one of accused as Raja from Punjab’s Moga, whom his daughter knew via Instagram for the past few months ago.

He told the police that Raja and two more men visited his house posing as courier delivery boys, while another waited outside. When his wife answered the door bell, one of the men put a gun to her head and forcibly took away his daughter, a student of Class 12.

As his younger daughter raised the alarm from the roof, the complainant and some villagers pursued the accused’s Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire till Jagatpura village and even smashed its windowpane with sticks, but they managed to speed away.

The father said after he came to know of his daughter’s online friendship with Raja around four days ago, he had confiscated her mobile phone. But, Raja started calling his wife’s phone and also threatened to kidnap his daughter.

“The accused and the girl have been friends for three months. She is aged 18 as per her documents,” said Harvinder Singh Virk, superintendent of police (SP, City) Mohali.

Raja and his accomplices have been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. “A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused and rescue the girl,” the SP said.