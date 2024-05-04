 18-year-old Phagwara varsity BTech student dies by suicide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

18-year-old Phagwara varsity BTech student dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Students spotted the victim and informed the university authorities; he was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead

Jalandhar

The incident took place on Thursday night at the boy’s hostel on the university campus in Phagwara. (HT Photo)
The incident took place on Thursday night at the boy’s hostel on the university campus in Phagwara. (HT Photo)

An 18-year-old student of a private university near Phagwara allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of his hostel, police said on Friday. The first-year student of BTech computer science hailed from Nimoth village in Rewari district of Haryana, said the police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident took place on Thursday night at the boy’s hostel on the university campus.

Students spotted the victim and informed the university authorities. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the body was handed over to the family on Friday after the post-mortem.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, she said.

Police have seized the victim’s cellphone, laptop and other gadgets for further investigation after initiating inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 18-year-old Phagwara varsity BTech student dies by suicide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On