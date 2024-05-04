18-year-old Phagwara varsity BTech student dies by suicide

Jalandhar The incident took place on Thursday night at the boy’s hostel on the university campus in Phagwara. (HT Photo)

An 18-year-old student of a private university near Phagwara allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of his hostel, police said on Friday. The first-year student of BTech computer science hailed from Nimoth village in Rewari district of Haryana, said the police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident took place on Thursday night at the boy’s hostel on the university campus.

Students spotted the victim and informed the university authorities. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the body was handed over to the family on Friday after the post-mortem.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, she said.

Police have seized the victim’s cellphone, laptop and other gadgets for further investigation after initiating inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).