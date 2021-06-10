18-yr-old, 8 minors held for gang raping Class-5 girl in Rewari village

Rohtak: An 18-year-old man and eight minors were arrested for allegedly gang raping a Class-5 student and filming the assault in a village in Rewari district, police said on Wednesday.

Five of the minors accused of rape are aged between 10 and 12. In their complaint, the 10-year-old girl’s family said the incident took place on May 24 when the victim was playing outside her house. They only realised what had happened after a video of the sexual assault, which was widely circulated, reached them.

Rewari DSP (headquarters) Hansraj, said the victim’s family had lodged a complaint on June 8. “The boys took the girl to the government school near her house. They raped her and recorded the incident. They threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anybody about the assault. After circulating the video, they started blackmailing the victim.”

The 18-year-old was presented before a local court in Rewari, which sent him to judicial custody, and the five juveniles were sent to an observation home. Three minors were arrested for filming the incident and will be sent to an observation home on June 10.

“The victim and the accused minors will be counselled,” the Rewari DSP said. The accused were booked under Section 376DB (gang rape on woman under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sections of Information Technology (IT) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A police official, who was part of the team that questioned the accused, said the boys said they had raped the girl after watching a porn video and on the instigation of the 18-year-old man.

Haryana state commission for protection of child rights (HSCPCR) chairperson Jyoti Bainda said, “It was a horrific incident. The victim did not confide in her parents until a month and a half after the incident. We will provide a support person to look after the girl. As all the accused were known to the girl, I have sought a status report of her neighbourhood. If needed, we will shift the girl to a children’s home,” she added.

Two held for killing boxer for objecting to minor’s molestation

Two people were arrested for stabbing boxer, model and actor Kamesh alias Raunak on Tuesday night after he tried to save a girl from molestation.

The accused, Rahul and Sunny, have been arrested for molesting the girl and later stabbing Kamesh to death. Rohtak deputy superintendent of police Gorakhpal said, “We are trying to ascertain the involvement of other people.” The minor girl’s mother said the accused had barged into their house and tried to molest her daughter. They killed the actor when he intervened.