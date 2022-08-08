19 cellphones concealed in walls, floor recovered from Patiala Jail

Patiala: A total 19 mobile phones have been recovered from the Patiala Central Jail during a special drive. The phones were hidden in jail barracks by making holes on the floor and walls, officials said.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to locate the users of mobile phones and to whom with they talked to. The jail administration has sent a formal complaint to the police to register FIR in the case.

Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains said in a tweet that checking is being done to make jails drug and mobile free. He also lauded the efforts of the jails department officials.

Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Sidhu and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi are among the high-profile inmates lodged in this jail.

Four days ago, a clash took place on the jail premises in which a prisoner was injured by fellow mates. The assailants are said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishonoi Gang.

