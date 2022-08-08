Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19 cellphones concealed in walls, floor recovered from Patiala Jail

19 cellphones concealed in walls, floor recovered from Patiala Jail

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST
The authorities have initiated an investigation to locate the users of mobile phones and to whom with they talked to. The Patiala jail administration has sent a formal complaint to the police to register FIR in the case.
A total 19 mobile phones have been recovered from the Patiala Central Jail during a special drive. The phones were hidden in jail barracks by making holes on the floor and walls.
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala: A total 19 mobile phones have been recovered from the Patiala Central Jail during a special drive. The phones were hidden in jail barracks by making holes on the floor and walls, officials said.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to locate the users of mobile phones and to whom with they talked to. The jail administration has sent a formal complaint to the police to register FIR in the case.

Punjab jails minister Harjot Bains said in a tweet that checking is being done to make jails drug and mobile free. He also lauded the efforts of the jails department officials.

Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Sidhu and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi are among the high-profile inmates lodged in this jail.

Four days ago, a clash took place on the jail premises in which a prisoner was injured by fellow mates. The assailants are said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishonoi Gang.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP