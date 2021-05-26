1971 war hero Col Panjab Singh dies of post-Covid complications

Col Panjab Singh (retd), a 1971 Indo-Pak war hero and recipient of the third highest gallantry wartime award Vir Chakra, passed away at the age of 79 at Command Hospital, Chandimandir.

Having successfully recovered from Covid-19, he died on Monday evening due to some post-Covid medical complications. His elder son Anil Kumar had also succumbed to the disease on May 21.

Born in 1942, he was commissioned into the 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment in 1967 and went on to command it from 1986 to 1990.

In the 1971 war, during Operation Cactus Lilly, the battalion occupied 13km frontage on the heights above Poonch, covering two strategic points. Col Panjab Singh was commanding a company deployed at Tund, which had been limited to a platoon, when the enemy attacked the position with more than a battalion, supported by artillery and mortar fire, on December 3.

“Col Panjab with complete disregard for his safety moved from trench to trench and ensured that all weapons under his command engaged the assaulting force till the attacking force retreated, leaving behind their dead and weapons. The enemy attacked the position nine times over two nights, which were similarly foiled. For this brave act, he was awarded the prestigious Vir Chakra on December 24, 1971,” an official release stated.

Post retirement, Col Panjab Singh was the director of Sainik Welfare, Himachal Pradesh, and dedicated himself to look after the welfare of veteran fraternity. He was also the vice-president, Indian Ex Service League, Himachal Pradesh of Southern Area.