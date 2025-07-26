1984 anti-Sikh riots: CFSL couldn’t decipher 40-yr-old illegible FIR in Kanpur, UP tells SC

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has been unable to decipher the contents of an over 40-year-old illegible FIR linked to the Kanpur 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has been unable to decipher the contents of an over 40-year-old illegible FIR linked to the Kanpur 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi took note of the affidavit filed by the state government and directed the investigating agencies to bring the matter back before the court once they are able to obtain a decipherable copy of the FIR.

The court observed that if an expert body like the CFSL could not decode the FIR, no further action could be taken. However, it added that if the agencies were able to procure a clear copy of the document, the court would issue further directions.

In its order, the bench noted that the CFSL report revealed the FIR in question was highly fragmented, with only two Hindi words partially legible. “Except for these two words, the rest of the content is indecipherable,” the report stated.

The bench added: “No effective action in furtherance of the FIR can be taken at this stage. However, as and when the agencies are able to obtain a material copy, the matter shall be brought to the notice of this court without delay.”

This FIR is part of a set of nine FIRs being investigated by the special investigation team (SIT), which has been revisiting the cases after 35 years. These cases were initially closed due to a lack of evidence.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea to reopen investigations into the killings of around 130 Sikhs in Kanpur during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Previously, the court had directed for the expedited trial of 11 cases related to the riots, in which chargesheets were filed following the reinvestigation of the cases.

On Friday, the court was also informed that the Allahabad high court had stayed proceedings in several of these cases, causing delays in the trial process and denying timely justice to the victims’ families after more than three decades.

The bench expressed concern over the high court’s decision to stay proceedings in three of the 11 cases, noting that the trials had begun only after chargesheets were filed by the SIT. “While we do not wish to impact the right of a suspect or accused to avail their remedy, including quashing of the chargesheet, we request that the high court may take up these matters out of turn for adjudication in accordance with the law,” the bench said.

The court emphasised that the 1984 tragedy occurred four decades ago and it was only through the Supreme Court’s repeated interventions that the investigations were revived. The bench further pointed out that as time passed, securing key witnesses had become increasingly difficult.

Ruchira Goel, standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the court that in four criminal appeals against acquittals in the Allahabad High Court, the delay in proceedings had been condoned. The appeals are now being actively pursued by the advocate general’s office.

The SC urged the Uttar Pradesh government to assign experienced criminal law officers to assist the high court in the pending criminal appeals. “We wish to impress upon the advocate general to deploy the best state law officers for this purpose,” the bench stated.

The state counsel was directed to ensure the high court receives a copy of the Supreme Court’s order, and the matter was adjourned until September 15.