1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court may pronounce order against Sajjan Kumar on Jan 22

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Thursday. In February 2025, the former parliamentarian was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of two men, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, during the violence in the Saraswati Vihar area. (PTI File Photo)

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh had, in December last year, reserved the order for January 22 after the final arguments were concluded in the case.

In February 2015, a special investigation team had registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi’s Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

The first FIR was over the violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984.

The second FIR was registered in the case of Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri.

While a Delhi court, in August 2023, dropped charges of murder and criminal conspiracy in both the cases, it charged Kumar with the offences of rioting and promoting enmity between different communities.

In February 2025, the former parliamentarian was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of two men, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, during the violence in the Saraswati Vihar area.

The 1984 riots erupted in the wake of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, and led to the killing of at least 2,800 people in the national capital alone.

Kumar, now 80, is currently lodged in Tihar jail where he is also serving a life sentence handed down to him by the Delhi high court in 2018 in connection with the killing of five Sikhs in Palam Colony during the riots.