1984 riots: Ex-DSGMC chief corroborates Jagdish Tytler’s ‘confession’ video

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK on Monday appeared in the Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, as a witness against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for the latter’s purported involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The video shows Tytler admitting to his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Tytler is facing charges for killing three Sikhs at Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the riots.

A recorded video, part of the sting operation done way back in 2018, was played in the court, which GK confirmed as the same that he had submitted against Tytler when he was DSGMC president. GK said the video was sent to him by a source. Later forensic examination by the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) of the video clip was also conducted corroborating that the recorded video is original. The voice samples of Tytler were also taken which were matched with Tytler’s voice by CFSL.

The video shows Tytler admitting to his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Tytler is facing charges for killing three Sikhs at Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the riots.

In today’s hearing, GK was cross-examined by the defence lawyer, who denied the presence of Tytler in the recorded video. According to HS Phoolka, who appeared in the court on behalf of the riot victims, GK was asked to identify Tytler in the video recording. The next hearing has been fixed for April 22.