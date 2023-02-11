1986 Nakodar police firing victims’ kin write to CM Mann for justice

A day after Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann assured that the state government is fully committed to ensure justice in the 2015 post-sacrilege firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotakpura, the families of 1986 Nakodar police firing victims have written an open letter to the CM, seeking his help in their quest for justice.

Four youths --Ravinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Baldhir Singh and Jhilman Singh-- who were protesting against the sacrilege of birs were killed in firing on February 4, 1986, in Nakodar.

“We, the families of victims of Nakodar police killings that took place 13,520 days ago, come to you with a heavy heart, seeking your help in our quest for justice. We have been waiting for 37 years for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice, but so far, our cries for justice have gone unanswered,” the victims’ kin said in the letter.

“As the chief minister of Punjab, we believe it is your responsibility to ensure that the case is given the attention it deserves and that necessary steps are taken to bring those responsible to justice. Our loved ones were taken from us in a violent and unjust manner, and we believe that it is our right to see their killers brought to account,” they said.

Deceased Ravinder’s parents Baldev Singh and Baldip Kaur said the parents of the other three youths have already died awaiting justice. The victims’ families have written four letters to CM Mann in the past year.

“The Bargari sacrilege, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents have been widely described as mirror images of the 1986 Nakodar sacrilege and subsequent police killings. Both incidents involved the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent killing of innocent protesters by police, leading to widespread outrage and calls for justice on both occasions. The families of the victims have been waiting for justice for many years, and their pleas for action have gone unanswered,” Baldev said.

