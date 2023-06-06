Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 19-year-old held for raping minor girl

Ludhiana: 19-year-old held for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim

The Haibowal police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a minor girl after barging in her house in Tandon Nagar in Haibowal.

Police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. (iStock)
At the time of the incident, the victim was alone present at home. The accused has been identified as Mani.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that she along with her family members live in a labourer quarter.

On Monday evening, when her daughter was alone at her home, the accused barged in the house and raped her. The accused threatened her to keep mum.

The complainant added that in the evening when she returned home, she was shocked to find her daughter crying. On being asked, the girl narrated the whole incident to her. Later, she made a complaint to the police.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at police station Haibowal, said that the police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and arrested him.

accused rape
