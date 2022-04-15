Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19-year-old ends life in Chandigarh: PG roommates booked for abetment of suicide

The teenager had hanged himself at his friend’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 41, Chandigarh, on April 7, while the occupants were away
In her complaint, the deceased’s mother mother, who is from Delhi, alleged that the boys living in her son’s PG facility, in Sector 41, Chandigarh had been harassing him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Probing into the suicide by a 19-year-old hotel management student on April 7, police have booked his unidentified roommates for abetment on the complaint by his mother.

The teenager had hanged himself at his friend’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 41, while the occupants were away.

In her complaint, his mother, who is from Delhi, alleged that the boys living in her son’s PG facility, also in Sector 41, had been harassing him.

Recently, he was caught sexually harassing a girl, who was visiting the PG facility, while she was asleep.

When he apologised to the girl on April 6, the other boys filmed him and shared the video with his family members and online, which drove him to end his life, his mother alleged.

Police had initially initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after the incident. But following the mother’s complaint, they have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station. Police are working to identify the roommates for arrests.

