19-year-old held in Attari snatching case which left woman dead

A month after a woman tourist died after falling from an auto rickshaw when two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse near the Attari border, the Amritsar-rural police have arrested one of the two accused.

The arrested man has been identified as Samsher Singh alias Shera (19) of the Narayangarh area in the Chheharta locality in Amritsar. With the arrest of the accused, the police also recovered the victim’s purse and a mobile phone.

The victim, identified as Ganga Maya of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, along with her friend, was returning after watching the Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check post on February 5 when the incident took place.

Atul Kumar, the complainant and friend of the deceased, had told the police that he, along with Ganga, had come to witness the ceremony at Attari-Wagah joint check post. After the ceremony, they were returning to the city in an auto-rickshaw, along with other passengers. He said after around five minutes into their journey to the city, two motorcycle-borne persons came from behind and snatched a bag from Ganga. She was also pulled out of the rickshaw. She fell on the road and suffered serious head and other injuries.

She was taken to a nearby private hospital from where she was referred to another hospital in the city. When we reached there, the doctors declared her dead, Kumar added. The police had registered a case of culpable homicide and snatching against unknown snatchers.

Deputy commissioner of police (DSP-Attari) Parvesh Chopra said, “A special team was formed to arrest the accused. There was no CCTV camera where the incident had taken place making it difficult for us to identify the accused. The phone snatched by the accused was also lying switched off. Through our human intelligence, our team traced the accused and recovered the snatched mobile and purse of the victim woman.”

He said, “The accused had been working as a labourer. Days after the crime, he too knew about the victim’s death. He has confessed to the crime and has told that ₹1,100 was found in the purse.”

Police said they are working to nab the second accomplice.