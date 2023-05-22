Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Prisoner flees Manimajra police custody

Chandigarh: Prisoner flees Manimajra police custody

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2023 12:07 AM IST

A team was ready to produce the accused before duty magistrate on Sunday but he managed to fled from the Manimajra police custody

A 19-year-old youth, held for allegedly stealing three mobile phones from a house in Manimajra, escaped from Manimajra police station on Sunday.

Police had arrested Bharat of Dhanas on Saturday following the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra. (HT Photo)

Police had arrested Bharat of Dhanas on Saturday following the complaint of Rajesh Lamba of Manimajra.

Lamba had lodged a complaint that an unknown person stole three i-phones from his house on intervening night of May 17-18 .

A team was ready to produce the accused before duty magistrate on Sunday but he managed to fled from the police custody.

Police had also issued a press communique regarding the arrest of the accused but the information was deleted from the official police-press group of Chandigarh Police after the accused escaped from the police custody in the afternoon.

“Teams are raiding to nab the accused. An appropriate action will be taken against the cops who would be found at fault,” a senior police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
theft
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP