19-year-old UP youth held for sacrilege bid at Amritsar gurdwara

Police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to commit sacrilege at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbakhsh Singh, located within the Golden Temple complex, past Wednesday midnight.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj said the incident bore a striking resemblance to a sacrilege attempt in 2021, when an individual crossed the safety grill inside Golden Temple and picked up a kirpan. (HT File)

The accused, Abhijit Singh, who hails from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly picked up a sword displayed in front of Guru Granth Sahib.

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Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “The accused has been arrested. The SGPC is registering a formal complaint in this regard, following which a case will be registered. We are investigating the matter and interrogating the accused.”

Seeking stringent punishment, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj said an Akhand Path was underway at the gurdwara, when the youth entered the sanctum and suddenly picked up the sword.

The jathedar said before the accused could carry out any further act, vigilant Sikh sewadars overpowered him and handed him over to police.

Gargaj said the incident bore a striking resemblance to a sacrilege attempt in 2021, when an individual crossed the safety grill inside Golden Temple and picked up a kirpan.

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{{^usCountry}} In the December 18, 2021, incident, the man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staffers and thrashed to death. Over four years later, police have failed to ascertain his identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the December 18, 2021, incident, the man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staffers and thrashed to death. Over four years later, police have failed to ascertain his identity. {{/usCountry}}

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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the latest incident appeared to be a conspiracy aimed at defaming the committee and provoking the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. He said that the forces working behind such acts must be exposed.