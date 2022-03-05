19-year-old woman ends life in Mohali, friend booked

Police booked a youth for abetment to suicide after a 19-year-old woman hanged herself at her house in Amb Sahib Colony, near Phase 11, on Friday.

The deceased’s mother told the police that they found her hanging from the ceiling fan on the first floor of their house around 4pm. She said her daughter had been upset after a falling-out with her friend Vishal.

“On the mother’s complaint, we have booked Vishal under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be arrested soon. The body has been kept at the Phase-6 civil hospital for autopsy,” said Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11.