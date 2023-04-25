Missing woman’s body found in Haryana’s Jagadhri town

The decomposed body of a 19-year-old woman, who had been missing for the past one week, was recovered in Jagadhri town near Yamunanagar, the police said on Monday. The decomposed body of a 19-year-old woman, who had been missing for the past one week, was recovered in Jagadhri town near Yamunanagar in Haryana, the police said. (Representational image)

Officials said the body was recovered from an empty plot in Sector 17 of Jagadhri during late hours of Sunday.

She had just completed her schooling from a private school and aspired to become a beautician, the victim’s family said.

They had also lodged a missing complaint on April 17. However, the family now alleged that she was raped and murdered before being thrown at the site.

Her father had told the police that she was the eldest of his three daughters and was going to a salon.

However, on April 17, she didn’t return from work and despite enquiring, there was no clue, the FIR registered at Yamunanagar City police station stated.

The family members and acquaintances of the woman alleged police apathy and held a protest outside the mortuary where the body was kept.

At the mortuary, one of her relatives said, “She was waiting for Class 12 results. It was her fourth day at the salon, but she didn’t return home.”

Investigators said that due to the condition of the body, it was sent to the Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital in Karnal for autopsy.

DSP, headquarters, Kawaljeet Singh, however, said, “Due to the body’s condition, it was difficult to identify it, but the girl’s school ID card was found near it. Police records were checked, and a missing complaint of April 17 was found. The autopsy will reveal the cause of death. Action will be taken accordingly.”