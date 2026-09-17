19-year-old youth stabbed to death in Hisar; 5 held

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death outside a petrol pump in Khara Barwala village near Adampur of Hisar after being dragged from the station’s office cabin. The victim, Rajnish, a resident of Khara Barwala, was attacked on the night of September 13.

The attackers tried to force their way in. Rajnish reportedly struck at them with a sharp weapon in self-defence. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the incident took place when the victim and his brother Gautam were travelling by motorcycle from Mandi Adampur towards their village, carrying milk, when they stopped at Panwar filling station after noticing low air pressure in their bike’s tyre.

Police said a longstanding rivalry existed between Rajnish and two local youths, Jayaram and Akshay Jajuda. Around 9.30–10pm, the accused and their associates allegedly launched an assault with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Police said the incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras. The footage shows Rajnish rushing into the petrol pump’s cabin and shutting the gate in an attempt to escape.

The attackers tried to force their way in. Rajnish reportedly struck at them with a sharp weapon in self-defence. The group eventually broke open the gate, overpowered him and dragged him outside and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him before fleeing the scene, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gautam lodged a complaint at Adampur police station, following which, police booked 13 people including Jai Ram, Akshay, Sumit, Rodu, Naina, Shekhar, Babbar, Rupesh alias Bhaklu, Gajraj alias Sandeep, Sunil, Jaildar alias Kuldeep, Anil alias Kukia and Ajay, along with 15 unidentified others under relevant sections of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautam lodged a complaint at Adampur police station, following which, police booked 13 people including Jai Ram, Akshay, Sumit, Rodu, Naina, Shekhar, Babbar, Rupesh alias Bhaklu, Gajraj alias Sandeep, Sunil, Jaildar alias Kuldeep, Anil alias Kukia and Ajay, along with 15 unidentified others under relevant sections of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said five suspects have been arrested including Jai Ram, Akshay, Rupesh of Jawahar Nagar. Akshay is already facing two other criminal cases. Rajnish was facing six criminal cases. Police said further investigation is underway.