19-yr-old Gurdaspur body builder holds two world records

Setting an example for the youth of Punjab, a Gurdaspur teen has achieved the feat of becoming a body builder without setting foot in a gymnasium and has set two world records.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuwar Amritbir Singh, who grew up in Umarwala, a village in Gurdaspur district, says he was always fascinated by the legendary body builders and wrestlers of the state. Amritbir, 19 already holds two world records and has two reality shows to his credit.

As per the India book of records, he holds the record for being the youngest body builder to perform the highest number of knuckle pushups in a minute and the record of performing the most knuckle pushups in 30 seconds at the age of 17, and 18, respectively.

“I have never gone to a gym or fitness centre. I started body building at the age of 15. Inspired by biographies of people like Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh, and Dara Singh, I realised that none of these heroes had a gym or a trainer, they all worked hard and trained themselves, so I decided to hone my craft through home made equipment, desi workouts and diet,” says Amritbir, who uses bricks, cement, iron rods, plastic bottles, tires, and tubes to workout on his terrace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Punjab has had many wrestling and body building heroes, sadly now people associate the state with drugs and gangs. I want to change this perception,” he says.

Speaking about his journey, he said, “Family support was not that great in the beginning, but when they saw my passion and consistency, they began to support my dream. I did not have a trainer, so I created my own routine with the help of YouTube videos.”

After facing a minor setback in Class 12 , Amritbir says he has learnt to balance fitness training and studies. “Initially, it was tough to find the right balance between the two. My family was also worried about my future. Now, it is going well. I am pursuing my bachelor’s degree and have also participated in two reality television shows,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teenager hopes become an inspiration for the youth of Punjab and also become the first Punjabi action hero.

“I have always wanted to make my mother and father proud, but now I feel it is more about my motherland, Punjab, proud,” he says.

.