19-yr-old killed at Ramleela fair in Yamunanagar

Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:35 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Tarun alias Rahul, had gone to the Ramleela fair with his younger brother on Sunday night when the incident happened

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men during the Ramleela fair at Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri workshop, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Tarun alias Rahul, had gone to the fair with his younger brother on Sunday night when the incident happened. The deceased’s brother said that around 10:30 pm, at least 12 men, who were their acquaintances, got hold of Tarun at an empty tent alongside the main hall. After an argument, one of them stabbed him in his chest and left arm. Inspector Sheela Wanti, station in-charge, Farakpur police station, said that the incident happened due to some old rivalry. A case has been registered under sections 148, 149, 302 and 323 of the IPC against the 12 men, she said.

