1-crore extortion case: Constable sent to judicial custody

A local court has sent constable Varinder Singh, one of the accused in the ₹1-crore extortion case, to judicial custody. Whereas, the remand of another accused, Barjinder Singh Gill, has been extended by one day.

On Wednesday, police had nabbed constable Shiv Kumar, the third arrest in the case, wherein sub-inspector Naveen Phogat, along with six others, extorted ₹1.01 crore from a Bathinda-based businessman in Sector 40 on August 4.

Police had sought extension of Gill’s remand on the grounds that they were yet to recover the remaining cash and know the details of other persons involved in the case.

As per the victim, Sanjay Goyal, he was called to Chandigarh by the accused, offering to exchange ₹2,000 currency notes at a profit of 5%. When he brought ₹1.01 crore to Chandigarh on insistence of his friend, Sarvesh, who runs a money exchange business in Bathinda, the accused extorted the amount by faking a raid.

They threatened to kill him and implicate him in false arms and drugs cases, following which he lodged a complaint at the Sector 39 police station, where SI Phogat was posted.

He had run into Phogat, who had returned ₹75 lakh to him in exchange for maintaining silence, before escaping from the station. The ₹75-lakh money was later recovered by police.

All accused are facing a case of extortion, kidnapping, cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

